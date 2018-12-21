Council approves year-end purchases

VANDALIA — On Monday December 17, the Vandalia City Council resolved to authorize the purchase of a John Deere 4066R Compact Utility Tractor for the Vandalia Parks and Recreation Department. The Parks and Recreation department plans to purchase the tractor from Boone’s Power Equipment for $39,649.29.

“It in the budget to make this purchase,” saID City Manager Jon Crusey.

Additionally, after pursuing bids for a 2018 3⁄4 ton pick-up truck from various companies, the Council resolved to award the bid to Beau Townsend Ford. Beau Townsend Ford’s winning bid bested the competition at $43,369.

The Vandalia City Council passed an Ordinance amending the Zoning Map of the City of Vandalia. This Ordinance also repeals and replaces part twelve, and Titles two, four and six of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Vandalia, in hopes benefitting staff and property owners. An additional Ordinance was passed with approval to revise appropriations for the current expenses and expenditures of the City of Vandalia, and amending Ordinance 17-30, as well as declaring an emergency.

Finally, the Council declined a variance to allow a six-foot fence at 905 Pool Avenue, as the request does not adhere to the requirement of three and a half foot maximum height in Zone A.

The city offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on December 25th, and in observance of the New Year Holiday on January 1, 2019. The first City Council meeting of the 2019 calendar year will take place on Monday, January 7, 2019.

