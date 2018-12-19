School board recognizes students, staff

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education honored students and staff at Smith Middle School for their work over more than 30 years to raise funds for A Special Wish. Smith Middle School students and staff were recently recognized for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy by the Greater Dayton Region Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Smith Principal Ryan Rogers said that what used to be a penny war between two class rooms has now seen the entire school get involved.

“We have raised over $35,000 during the past three years, and this year we are already over $11,000,” Rogers said. “It really is something special.”

Rogers said those funds are enough to grant three wishes each year.

The Board also awarded Aviator Achievement Awards to Theresa Berry from Butler High School and British Adams from Morton Middle School. The two students selected for a Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club Youth Appreciation Award which recognizes leadership and positive improvements during their school careers.

Butler senior Austin Greaser was also recognized for finishing second in the OHSAA State golf tournament a year after finishing fifth. Greaser, who will continue his golf career at the University of North Carolina, is the most accomplished golfer in the history of Butler High School.

During the Superintendent’s report, Rob O’Leary reported that flashing lights to mark the school zone in front of Butler High School should be installed by the end of January. The district is coordinating with the City of Vandalia on the installation of the lights.

During the business portion of the meeting, the board approved by a 3-0 vote the acceptance of a $100 donation by Gary Jackson to Smith Middle School for Camp Kern; and two $500 donations from the Optimist Club to go to Smith Middle School’s PBIS program and Morton Middle School for the MYSA Service Group activities.

Board Members Mary Kilsheimer and Missy Pruszynski as well as Treasurer Eric Beavers were absent from the meeting.

The board also entered into a revenue sharing agreement with the city of Dayton for properties around the Dayton International Airport that fall within the boundaries of the school district. The agreement is for 20 years through 2038 and includes a payment to the district for payroll taxes at Spectrum Brands in the amount of $142,687.50 for tax year 2017.

The board also set its 2019 organizational meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 14 with a work session to immediately follow. In other business, the board approved an out of state trip for the Butler Kickline and discussed a draft document for 2019 meeting dates.

