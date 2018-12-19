Inteva donates CO detectors

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Division of Fire recently received a donation of carbon monoxide detectors from the employees of Inteva Products.

CO detectors are a critical home safety device that everyone should have. As carbon monoxide is odorless, the detector is the only way to become aware of a problem before it becomes deadly. Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick said the donated detectors will be used to assist those who cannot afford to purchase one.

“We thank Inteva for continuing to be a great corporate citizen that is committed to giving back to the Vandalia community,” said Follick.

Inteva Products manufactures components and modules for vehicle interiors including instrument panels, consoles, and door trim to cockpits and headliners. Vandalia’s facility is the company’s research and development arm that employs 200. The company recently announced a multi-million dollar investment in equipment and technology in the Vandalia facility that will create 35 new jobs.

