Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police.

December 4

James Wright was arrested on warrants out of Greene and Montgomery Counties. While being transported to he jail, Wright claimed a medical emergency and was transported to Grandview Hospital. Both agencies were notified.

A complainant reported that her vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of the Knights Inn. The investigation continues.

An unknown person forced entry into a residence on Inverness Ave. The investigation continues.

A complainant at Crossroads Rehab reported she had been raped by four individuals over a month. The investigation continues.

Matthew Croskey was cited for having expired plates and his vehicle was towed after a traffic stop at W. National Road at the Airport Access Road.

December 5

A complainant reported that several bundles of roof insulation were taken from a work site on Stop 8 Road. The investigation continues.

Beau Townsend Ford reported unknown subjects stole a dump trailer overnight. The investigation continues.

A complainant discovered she had sent a total of $2,900 to a fraudulent company in two separate transactions. The investigation continues.

December 6

A couple were victimized by a person claiming to be a computer repairman. During the scam, a driver’s license was scanned and forwarded and the next day a fraudulent transaction was made on a credit card. The investigation continues.

December 7

A complainant reported an unknown person entered his unlocked vehicle on Brindlestone Dr. and stole a handgun from the vehicle. The investigation continues.

Sherry Heeter was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear out of Miamisburg Municipal Court and transported to the county jail.

A resident on Inverness Ave. reported a possible fraud after applying for a job. Multiple packages were sent to her home which she believes were purchased fraudulently. The investigation continues.

December 8

Justin Day was issued a summon for assault after a fight in the parking lot of the Little York Tavern. He was released.

Bryan Wile was picked up at the Enon Police Department on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court. He was taken to the county jail.

December 9

Joshua B. Davis was arrested for OVI after an original stop for speeding on W. National Road. His vehicle was towed and he was released with a court date.

A resident on E. Van Lake Dr. reported her debit card was used to make multiple fraudulent purchases. The investigation continues.

December 10

Evans Motor Works reported that an unknown person stole a car hauler trailer from behind the company. The investigation continues.

Raymond Johnson was arrested for assault after an incident on N. American Blvd. He was taken to the county jail.

Officers responded to an address on Timberlake Dr. on the report of two sisters fighting after a 911 hang up call. A primary aggressor was unable to be determined. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

