Chamber Choir performs for Optimist Club

The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club took a road trip to Butler High School for their regular meeting on Tuesday to hear a performance of the Butler Chamber Choir under the direction of Kevin Wilson. The Optimist Club meets for lunch each Tuesday with most meetings at Celebrations II.

The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club took a road trip to Butler High School for their regular meeting on Tuesday to hear a performance of the Butler Chamber Choir under the direction of Kevin Wilson. The Optimist Club meets for lunch each Tuesday with most meetings at Celebrations II. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_ChamberChoir.jpeg The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club took a road trip to Butler High School for their regular meeting on Tuesday to hear a performance of the Butler Chamber Choir under the direction of Kevin Wilson. The Optimist Club meets for lunch each Tuesday with most meetings at Celebrations II. Contributed photo