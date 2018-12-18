What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Holiday “Ugly” Sweater Day

Our annual Holiday “Ugly” Sweater Day will happen on Monday, Dec. 17. Students and Staff who wear a Holiday Sweater will be entered into a drawing for some seasonal gifts!

Cookies for exam week

Moms (and Dads), are you willing to help provide some extra seasonal cheer for our Aviators? I’m looking to have holiday cookies and hot chocolate available on the day before exams so our students can enjoy them following their lunch. To make this happen, I need your help – are you willing to provide a dozen or two of your favorite holiday cookies and ask your daughter/son to bring them to the main office on Monday, Dec. 17? Please mark what kind of cookies they are so students with sensitivity to nuts and other ingredients can avoid cookies that contain them. Thank you so very much!

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes five times per year at Butler for our students. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:00-5:00 p.m., January 22 thru February 28. This Winter class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. The cost of the full program is $415 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Click here for an application and click here for application requirements and specific dates when the AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler, starting December 12, to directly accept applications and payment. (The following AAA Driver’s Education classes are scheduled as a Spring class: Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, April 2 through May 16.)

Preparing for January

Students will receive Semester 2 class schedules this week which will include a reminder of their locker location and combination. We will be recommending to students that they use these upcoming two weeks to practice using their lockers and think ahead about their paths throughout the school day. It would be good to actually practice going to lockers between classes, as needed. Also, as we prepare for January when students will not be able to carry backpacks/book bags during the school day, the following are some items students will be able to use to help carry school supplies and personal items: small purse, pencil bag, small fanny pack, zipper binder. Students who have questions are encouraged to see a member of our administrative team for help.

