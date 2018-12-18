Lions Club sponsors Peace Poster contest

VANDALIA — Sixth Grade students at St. Christopher School, supervised by Art Teacher Terry Raser, recently participated in the Annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by Lions Clubs International. This is the 31st year for the contest, the 12th for St. Christopher. The objective is to emphasize to youngsters the importance of world peace and to provide an opportunity to express themselves artistically. This year’s Theme is “Kindness Matters”. There were 30 entries by the St. Christopher students.

Entries were judged on Originality, Artistic Merit, and Expression of the Peace Theme. Each student also provided a statement relative to the Theme.

Vandalia’s first place entry will go to the Lions District level for judging; the next levels are State and then International.

Awards were presented to the top entrants on December 5 by Lion Project Chairman “Bud” Brown. Awardees were: First Place – Natalie Trimbach – $25.00; Second place (tie) – Lily Kendal & Sylvie Mattice – $20.00 each; Honorable Mentions – $10.00 each Brooke Stueve, Madison Richardson, Nina Sutherland, and Cate Hartley.

Natalie’s them statement said “I drew people helping the homeless. It shows kindness by serving people even if they can’t pay you back. This is a great way to show kindness in the world.. If anyone gets a chance they should go to the House of Bread to help serve a meal.”