Vandalia-Butler Schools install radio system

VANDALIA-BUTLER — Vandalia-Butler City Schools, in collaboration with the City of Vandalia Police Division, Butler Township Police Department, Huber Heights Police Division, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office have initiated a new safety system aimed at alerting police officers to an active shooter or life-threatening emergency in a school building. An emergency communication system MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication System) was installed last month at each of the district’s five school buildings by P&R Radio Communications of Dayton.

Following the Chardon High School incident, and in the wake of the events at Sandy Hook and other security-related incidents in schools, Ohio Multi-Agency Radio Communications System (MARCS) and state officials saw the need to provide a rapid response mechanism that would more immediately connect schools to their local law enforcement agencies. This radio, called MARCS-In-Schools (MIS) is placed in designated areas of each school building. It will allow a school administrator or designee to immediately and silently notify local law enforcement needing help. This type of technology is already being used in other school districts in Montgomery County and also throughout the State of Ohio.

The system is designed to prevent confusion over emergency needs and reduce response time by immediately identifying an incident as an emergency. School administrators and school safety officers throughout the district can activate the MARCS system from any given location via their portable radios, resulting in faster response time from law enforcement agencies. In crises, seconds can make the difference.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_VB-2.jpg

MARCS allows direct communication with police, first responders