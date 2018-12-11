Santa finds all nice, no naughty

On Saturday December 8 the Vandalia Lions Club hosted their Annual Breakfast With Santa at the Senior Citizens Center. Breakfast included pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, orange juice, and coffee. There were 120 attendees plus the Lion Hosts, including 50 children who had their picture taken with Santa and received a copy of the photo and a gift. Based on a poll taken by Santa, all the children have been “nice,” there were no “naughties.” Everyone seemed to have a good time.

