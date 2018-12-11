Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club sponsoring annual Essay Contest

VANDALIA-BUTLER — The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club is encouraging area students to contemplate the question When All the World’s Problems are Solved, is Optimism Still Necessary?” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for 2018-19.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on that question and determine the top winners. Winners will receive cash and the winning essay will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available for top winners.

“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club President Matt Neely said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”

Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by contacting their school office or Essay Contest Chairman Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or by email at dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com.

The deadline to enter the contest is February 1, 2019.

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 93,000 adult and youth members in 3,200 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world. Carrying the Mission Statement “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

