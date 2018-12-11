Muse Machine to perform Momma Mia!

DAYTON – The hit musical unfolds on a Greek island paradise. A mother and daughter’s world turns upside down on the eve of a wedding, in this tale of love, laughter and friendship woven around the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs! Over 60 million people around the globe have fallen in love with the characters, story and music that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!

Highlights from the ABBA songbook include “Dancing Queen,” “Take A Chance On Me,” “SOS,” and many others!

Students from 50 local schools have been rehearsing for the production since mid-October, along with countless parent and community volunteers. Amongst the rising young stars in the cast, crew and orchestra of Mamma Mia! are Diana Galbraith, and Ava Linder of Vandalia

Building on the successes of more than three decades, the Muse musical provides an opportunity for students from rural, urban and suburban communities from across the Greater Miami Valley to work cooperatively. According to producer Douglas Merk, approximately 130 singers, dancers, musicians and crew members will comprise this production and receive pre-professional training from internationally-experienced artists, including director Rufus Bonds, Jr., choreographer Lula Elzyand music director Jeff Powell.

Tickets range from $15 to $65 and are on sale exclusively through Ticket Center Stage: 937-228-3630or www.ticketcenterstage.com. Seats for the Muse musicals often sell out – purchase early to guarantee your seats!

Muse Machine is a nationally recognized arts education organization, providing creative experiences and resources for young people of the Miami Valley for the past 36 years. Since 1982, they have engaged thousands of students through academic-relevant lessons, workshops and in-school projects along with the highly acclaimed annual student musicals and concerts produced for the Miami Valley. For more information, visit www.musemachine.com.

