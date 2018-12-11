Council moves updated Zoning Code

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council took the first step to pass the city’s updated Planning and Zoning Code and an amended Zoning Map on Monday evening. The update has been developed over the past 18 months by city staff, a Steering Committee, and Compass Point Planning.

“Compass Point Planning, with the help of an appointed Steering Committee and City Staff, has worked diligently over the last year and a half to rewrite the city’s Planning and Zoning Code in order to modernize the code and make it more user friendly,” wrote City Planner David Marlow in a memorandum to Mayor Arlene Setzer and City Council. “Numerous inconsistencies in the terms used throughout the Zoning Code have been corrected, which will benefit Staff and property owners.”

Among the changes was implementing a site plan review for many development projects instead of mandating a Planned Unit Development. This change is intended to reduce the time line for projects significantly.

Marlow said the updated language “should be easier to understand now.”

The updates were approved unanimously by the Planning Commission last month. After passing the first reading on Monday, the ordinance will be sent for a second reading at the council’s next meeting on December 17.

In other business, council passed an updated Public Records Policy. According to City Manager Jon Crusey the changes update definitions and procedures based on current case law and statutory changes made since the city passed the previous policy in 2007.

Council also gave its stamp of approval on the Montgomery County Solid Waste District’s 2019 Solid Waste Management Plan. Under Ohio law, the Solid Waste Management Plan is required to be updated every five years and it must be ratified by 60% of the political subdivisions in the District.

Finally, council approved a variance for a deck at 2074 Settlers Trail.

During his report, Crusey noted that the National Honor Society at Butler High School will be distributing the city’s annual report and calendar to every residence and business on Saturday, December 15. In recognition of the group’s community service, the city will make a contribution to the society’s scholarship fund.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. A workshop will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

