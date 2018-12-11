Vandalia nurse indicted for drug theft

DAYTON — A Vandalia woman has been indicted for theft of drugs she allegedly stole while working as a nurse at Kettering Medical Center’s main campus.

Samantha Moyer, 29, faces multiple felony counts including two counts of tampering with drugs and five counts of theft of drugs.

“Patients must be able to trust medical professionals, and especially nurses, to administer drugs as prescribed. This defendant deprived patients of their pain medication, which caused them to suffer needlessly.”

According to an investigator with the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, Moyer stole syringes filled with medication over a period of months. She then replaced the medication with saline and kept the pain medication for her own use.

Moyer has been issued a summons to appear for arraignment on December 18.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

