Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
November 25
No location listed, OVI, During traffic stop operator was found to be impaired, and arrested for same.
Days Inn, assault, Responded to Days Inn for a disorderly/fighting. Located female subject in rear of hotel. Female had cut above left eye, but refused medical treatment.
Days Inn, criminal trespass, Responded to Days Inn for two subjects that returned after being previously trespassed.
November 26
Days Inn, criminal damaging, Room was left at checkout with a broken window and a cut in mattress and ripped bedding.
Quality Inn, theft, Female suspect concealed store merchandise, which she exited the store without purchasing and fled in her own vehicle driven by an unknown black male.
November 28
Walmart, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, During traffic stop juvenile retrieved firearm from vehicle and fled on foot. Juvenile was caught after a foot pursuit. Adult driver and juvenile passenger both arrested.
November 29
Walmart, theft, Report of internal theft from Walmart.
November 30
Walmart, theft, Male subject stole merchandise from Walmart. He was issued a summons for theft.
Walmart, criminal damaging, Boyfriend kicked and damaged girlfriend’s vehicle.
December 1
Drury Inn, theft, Theft of rear license plate off of vehicle.
Walmart, endangering children, Report of possible child endangering.
Persons charged or arrested
Sabrina K. Ingram, 30, OVI
Beau J. Cleary, 30, criminal trespass
Jennifer R. Jobe, 29, criminal trespass
Juvenile male, warrant for probation violation
Terena N. Thurman, 34, theft
Jennifer A. Louis, 31, warrant (2) for nonsupport of dependents
Juvenile male, warrant arrest for burglary
Juvenile arrest, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana
Hunter T. C. Wallace, 19, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, tampering with evidence
Harvest T. Bell, 21, warrant arrest for domestic violence
Mickey A. Seagraves, 59, theft
Chanessa M. Jadwin, 37, warrant for drug abuse
Aaron M. Rudolph, 30, theft
