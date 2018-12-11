Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

November 25

No location listed, OVI, During traffic stop operator was found to be impaired, and arrested for same.

Days Inn, assault, Responded to Days Inn for a disorderly/fighting. Located female subject in rear of hotel. Female had cut above left eye, but refused medical treatment.

Days Inn, criminal trespass, Responded to Days Inn for two subjects that returned after being previously trespassed.

November 26

Days Inn, criminal damaging, Room was left at checkout with a broken window and a cut in mattress and ripped bedding.

Quality Inn, theft, Female suspect concealed store merchandise, which she exited the store without purchasing and fled in her own vehicle driven by an unknown black male.

November 28

Walmart, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, During traffic stop juvenile retrieved firearm from vehicle and fled on foot. Juvenile was caught after a foot pursuit. Adult driver and juvenile passenger both arrested.

November 29

Walmart, theft, Report of internal theft from Walmart.

November 30

Walmart, theft, Male subject stole merchandise from Walmart. He was issued a summons for theft.

Walmart, criminal damaging, Boyfriend kicked and damaged girlfriend’s vehicle.

December 1

Drury Inn, theft, Theft of rear license plate off of vehicle.

Walmart, endangering children, Report of possible child endangering.

Persons charged or arrested

Sabrina K. Ingram, 30, OVI

Beau J. Cleary, 30, criminal trespass

Jennifer R. Jobe, 29, criminal trespass

Juvenile male, warrant for probation violation

Terena N. Thurman, 34, theft

Jennifer A. Louis, 31, warrant (2) for nonsupport of dependents

Juvenile male, warrant arrest for burglary

Juvenile arrest, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana

Hunter T. C. Wallace, 19, improperly handling firearms in a vehicle, tampering with evidence

Harvest T. Bell, 21, warrant arrest for domestic violence

Mickey A. Seagraves, 59, theft

Chanessa M. Jadwin, 37, warrant for drug abuse

Aaron M. Rudolph, 30, theft

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

