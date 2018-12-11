Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

November 26

Police responded to an address on Upper Trent Way on an alarm. A window had been forced open but it appeared no one gained entry into the home. The investigation continues.

November 27

A resident on on Shadowood Dr. reported that his credit card was used to purchase a computer on QVC. The investigation continues.

A resident on Helke Road reported that a package was delivered and stolen. The investigation continues.

An unknown suspect enterd an unlocked vehicle parked at Topton Dr. and stole a garage door opener and a ratchet set. The investigation continues.

A resident on Donora Dr. reported a burglary. A television was stolen. The investigation continues.

A resident on Skyview Dr. reported that prescription drugs were stolen. The investigation continues.

A truck was parked illegally at the Flying J. Multiple attempts were made to locate the driver. Sandy’s Towing responded to the scene and the driver showed up. He was cited for a fire lane violation and paid a dry run fee to Sandy’s Towing.

November 28

Lance M. Cloud was arrested at the Kettering Jail on an active warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on a charge of disorderly conduct. He was transported to the county jail.

Eli Grant was arrested by the Kettering Police on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for violation of probation on an original charge of unauthorized use of property. Vandalia police took custody and transported him to the county jail.

November 29

A resident put her resume on Zip Recruiter and was offered a job but sent her a check and wanted her to send $1,200 back to the company. She realized she was scammed and contacted police. The investigation continues.

A known suspect stayed two nights with the complainant at the Super 8 on E. National Road and stole a laptop. The investigation continues.

November 30

A resident on Homestretch Road reported unknown persons entered his residence and stole a dish full of vehicle keys. He reported his vehicle stolen from a parking lot in Dayton which was reported to Dayton police. The investigation continues.

Jacob Grover was arrested for for OVI after a stop on N. Dixie at Jewelstone for speeding. He was released to a friend.

A resident on Romanus Dr. reported that she returned home and found a back door open and a small fire safe missing. The investigation continues.

Amber McCloud was issued a summons for a liquor law violation for selling to an underage person.

Kyle M. Lowery was issued a summons for a liquor law violation for selling to an underage person.

Librada L. Garcia was issued a summons for a liquor law violation for selling to an underage person.

December 1

An employee of Bath Creations on Poe Ave. reported that unknown subjects attempted to steal items from the back of a work truck. The investigation continues.

December 2

A person who stayed at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue reported her cell phone, driver’s license, and $80 cash were stolen while at a party at the hotel. The investigation continues.

Unknown persons trespassed a bay at National Auto Wash on E. National Road. Customers attempted to use the bay where cones were moved and the auto wash had to refund money to customers. The investigation continues.

Manuel Rodriguez was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the Knights Inn. He was transported to Grandview Hospital.

December 3

After a traffic stop at Little York and Poe Avenue for an inoperable rear license plate light, two arrests were made. The driver, John J. Miller, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. The passenger, Deja-Anne J. Allen, was arrested on a warrant out of Clark County for heroin possession. Both were taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

