Ken’s Pharmacy to close

VANDALIA — Vandalia’s Ken’s Pharmacy has announced that it will close later this month after 50 years of business.

Owner Ken Farst said the pharmacy is being sold to Rite Aid due to health concerns and economic conditions. The pharmacy’s last day of business will be December 18.

“I have been blessed to live the American Dream of owning my own business with the faithful support of the Vandalia community,” said Farst. “Over the last several years, I have tried to find another independent buyer to continue this dream without success.

“Ken’s has provided for my family and hundreds of dedicated employees throughout the years. Those employees have built the good reputation that exists. I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the thousands of faithful customers over the many years. I, along with all my employees, will miss you—our customers and friends.”

All prescription files will be transferred to the Rite Aid Pharmacy, 10 W. National Road in Vandalia. Ken’s Pharmacy will provide annual prescription printouts until December 18.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

