Butler students visit the Big Apple

Business students at Butler High School traveled to New York City the week of Thanksgiving. The students visited the New York Stock Exchange, Goldman Sachs Investment Bank, New York University, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Chinatown, the Brooklyn Bridge, Rockefeller Center, Times Square, the World Trade Center, and the 9/11 Memorial.

