What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Math End-of-Course Test Boot Camp

Attention Juniors and Seniors who need to improve Math End-of-Course (EOC) test scores for graduation – Our Math Department will be offering a Math EOC Boot Camp after school from 3:00 to 4:00 pm. on November 27, 28, 29 and December 3, 4, 5. Math teachers will be showing Desmos shortcuts and test-taking strategies as well as going through many practice problems. Take advantage of this generous offer! You can use the following link to sign up or see any math teacher: https://goo.gl/forms/kT7I9wZt64Tp0A013. Locations: November 27 – Room 223, November 28 – Room 229, November 29 – Room 234, December 3, 4, 5 – TBA. If you have any questions about the Math Boot Camp, please feel free to contact one of our math teachers.

Fall Canned Food Drive

Please support our Fall canned food drive which will run from November 26 through December 14. Items collected will provide much-needed assistance to our Vandalia Food Pantry. Students, please bring items to your 1st period class.

Butler offers online Spirit Shop

We are very excited to announce a new relationship with Stick N Stitch, owned by Butler graduate Ron Henry. You can now purchase authentic Butler spirit wear online five or six times per year. The first opportunity when the Butler Spirit Shop is open is now through November 30. What a great opportunity to find holiday gifts for people on your list. Visit https://stickandstitch.com/t/vbutlerhigh for the Butler Spirit Shop link where you can purchase your items. You can select either to have your purchase shipped directly to you or you can avoid shipping charges and pick up your purchase in our main office on December 17-21.

Driver’s Education Classes

AAA Driving School offers driver’s education classes five times per year at Butler for our students. The next session of classes will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, 3:00-5:00 p.m., January 22 thru February 28. This Winter class is limited to the first 35 students who submit applications. The cost of the full program is $415 which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Click here for an application and click here for application requirements and specific dates when the AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler, starting December 12, to directly accept applications and payment. (The following AAA Driver’s Education classes are scheduled as a Spring class: Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, April 2 through May 16.)

