Optimist Club visits Smith Planetarium

The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club enjoyed being back in class Tuesday, November 27, when they visited Smith Middle School and were treated to a show in the school district’s planetarium. Hosts Ryan Rogers and Scott Oldfield reminded members that planetarium shows are open to the public the second Saturday of every month.

The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club enjoyed being back in class Tuesday, November 27, when they visited Smith Middle School and were treated to a show in the school district’s planetarium. Hosts Ryan Rogers and Scott Oldfield reminded members that planetarium shows are open to the public the second Saturday of every month. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/12/web1_Optimist.jpeg The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club enjoyed being back in class Tuesday, November 27, when they visited Smith Middle School and were treated to a show in the school district’s planetarium. Hosts Ryan Rogers and Scott Oldfield reminded members that planetarium shows are open to the public the second Saturday of every month. Contributed photo