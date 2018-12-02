Posted on by

Optimist Club visits Smith Planetarium


The Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club enjoyed being back in class Tuesday, November 27, when they visited Smith Middle School and were treated to a show in the school district’s planetarium. Hosts Ryan Rogers and Scott Oldfield reminded members that planetarium shows are open to the public the second Saturday of every month.

Contributed photo

