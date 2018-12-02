Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

November 19

A complainant on Fitchland Dr. reported that an unknown suspect threw a rock into the rear side window of a vehicle. The investigation continues.

An unknown female attempted to cash two stolen checks at Fifth Third Bank. The investigation continues.

A 14-year old juvenile female was charged with being unruly after refusing to go to school.

November 20

A Ford F-150 reported stolen out of Logan County was found parked at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue. The registered owner took possession of his vehicle.

William A. Turner, II was cited for driving under suspension after a traffic stop at Great Hill Road and S. Dixie Drive. The vehicle was towed.

Three juvenile males were charged with curfew violations. A 15-year old was transported to the juvenile detention center at his parent’s request when he became violent inside their vehicle. A 15-year old and 16-year old were released to their parents.

November 21

Terri Baird was arrested for OVI and speeding after a stop on S. Brown School Road near Poplar Creek. She tested .129 BAC at the Vandalia Police Department and was released to a friend.

November 22

While on patrol, an officer discovered a car with emergency lights flashing at a Corporate Center address. An unknown suspect attempted to steal the vehicle by peeling the steering column. The investigation continues.

Steven K. Bartlett was issued a summons for an open container violation after a stop at the intersection of Little York Road and Poe Avenue.

November 23

Unknown suspects entered Beau Townsend Ford. Employees found nothing missing but a tool cart moved. The investigation continues.

A resident on Dog Leg Road reported the theft of a credit card which had been used for a fraudulent purchase. The investigation continues.

Mehgan Bellman was arrested on warrants out of Miami County and Fairborn. She was transferred to a Fairborn Officer at the Meijer in Huber Heights.

November 24

A complainant on Halifax Dr. reported fraud on a bank account over the previous two years. The investigation continues.

A resident on Colebrook Dr. reported that a known person entered her residence and broke personal property. The investigation continues.

November 25

A complainant reported that his vehicle was parked at the Park N Go on W. National Road and his tuner was stolen and the vehicle appeared to be attempted to be hot wired. The investigation continues.

Officers responded to the Shell Station on W. National Road on the report of a private property crash. The driver stated she placed the vehicle in drive instead of reverse. The vehicle had extensive damage and was towed.

The manager at the Hawthorne Suites reported the television in a room stolen. The investigation continues.

James E. Wright was issued a summons for obstructing official business after he was located walking on Poe Avenue back to a disabled U Haul truck. Warrants were found for his arrest out of Montgomery County and Greene County for failure to appear. He was transported to Grandview Hospital with a medical condition and both agencies were notified.

A 14-year old juvenile female was arrested for domestic violence against a family member. She was taken to the juvenile detention center.

November 26

A complainant on Sunny Glen Court left his truck unlocked and a pistol and $600 cash was stolen. The investigation continues.

A complainant on S. Dixie Dr. reported that a female persuaded him to send money through Western Union after an online video chat. The investigation continues.

