Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

November 19

Whisper Creek, theft, I was dispatched on a report of a theft from a tow truck. Upon arrival someone had stolen tools from the boxes on the truck, there were no suspects or witnesses.

November 20

Old Springfield Road, unruly juvenile offenses, Responded to 1XXX Old Springfield Road for a missing juvenile.

November 21

Walmart, theft, I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a theft in progress, upon arrival the suspect was gone.

November 22

Woodville Road, aggravated robbery, Dispatched to an assault that was found to be a robbery involving juvenile suspects. Two juveniles were arrested.

Persons charged or arrested

Juvenile arrest, unruly juvenile

Dustin L. Deters, 39, warrant arrest for nonsupport of dependents

Dominic J. Long, 25, warrant arrest for driving under suspension

Juvenile arrest, robbery (2)

Juvenile arrest, aggravated robbery

Wilton L. Youngblood, 28, warrant arrest for nonsupport of dependents

Jacob T. Flanagan, 29, warrant arrest for nonsupport of dependents

Shawn M. Anders, 38, warrant arrest for nonsupport of dependents

