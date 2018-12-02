Dayton Philharmonic to present Handel’s Messiah

DAYTON — On Wednesday, December 19 at 6:30 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton, OH, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and the Dayton Philharmonic Chamber Choir, under the leadership of DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, will present the glorious Handel’s Messiah. Four soloists will join the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus on stage to lend their masterful voices to this beautiful holiday tradition. Dayton Philharmonic is thrilled to welcome the four vocalists from Dayton Opera’s 2018-2019 Artists-In-Residence Program for this performance: soprano Marisa Karchin, mezzo-soprano Courtney Elvira, tenor Jacob Ryan Wright, and bass-baritone Michael Colman. This performance of Handel’s Messiah is sponsored by The Harlamert Charitable Foundation.

Although Handel’s Messiah speaks directly to the gospel message of the passion and resurrection celebrated at Easter, this angelic piece has become a holiday tradition at Christmastime as well. In three parts, Messiah relates the prophecy of a savior and his coming, his passion and resurrection, and his role in eternal life after death. With no distinguishable characters, the drama relies entirely on the communication of the story of Christ in words, as well as in the powerful, emotionally stirring, and at times heartbreakingly beautiful music of a composer for whom the oratorio proved a personal salvation.

Join the DPO in December for this glorious choral masterpiece at the gorgeous Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton.

Tickets for Handel’s Messiah are $31 for adults and $14 for students and children and can be purchased at Ticket Center Stage (937) 228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and military discounts are available at the box office. For more information or to order subscriptions, including flexible subscription types that include performances by Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera and Dayton Ballet, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.