Progressive Printers holds ribbon cutting


Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting with the staff of Progressive Printers on Thursday, Nov. 8 at its facility on Homestretch Road in Vandalia. The 72-year old company under the leadership of CEO Dennis Livesay and President Ryan Livesay moved to Vandalia from a location on Valley Street after its property was purchased by Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

