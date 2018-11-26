Progressive Printers holds ribbon cutting

Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting with the staff of Progressive Printers on Thursday, Nov. 8 at its facility on Homestretch Road in Vandalia. The 72-year old company under the leadership of CEO Dennis Livesay and President Ryan Livesay moved to Vandalia from a location on Valley Street after its property was purchased by Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting with the staff of Progressive Printers on Thursday, Nov. 8 at its facility on Homestretch Road in Vandalia. The 72-year old company under the leadership of CEO Dennis Livesay and President Ryan Livesay moved to Vandalia from a location on Valley Street after its property was purchased by Dayton Children’s Hospital.