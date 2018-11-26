Historical Society to host annual Christmas sale

VANDALIA The Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler invites the public to a huge annual Christmas fund-raising event at the Society buildings at 336 East Alkaline Springs Road, Vandalia, with parking on-site. Make this a family event and help support our local Historical Society.

Our loyal bakers produce a large variety of homemade cookies and other treats for our annual “Cookie Walk” on Saturday, December 1 only, 9 a.m. until sold out (they don’t last long). Visit he Society’s Meeting House and mix or match one pound or several pounds of a variety of cookies to share with family and friends. If you have questions please call Jean Harman at 937-280-4239.

The annual Christmas Sale will have a huge variety of Christmas items in the Society’s Brown School and Barn Thursday through Saturday, November 29 – December 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. You will be surprised by the huge selection of very reasonably priced items (music boxes, figurines, candle holders, candles, wreaths, garland, collectibles, ornaments, artificial trees and more.) If you have questions please call Carolyn Klepinger at 937-890-1864.

Thank you in advance for supporting our local community historical society.

Cookie Walk is December 1