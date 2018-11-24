Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

November 12

A 14-year old juvenile female was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

November 13

A complainant reported her wallet was stolen while she was at the Bark Park on Webster Street. Multiple fraudulent transactions had occurred on her bank account. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that her wedding ring was stolen at the Hawthorne Suites. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported a private property hit and run crash at the Flying J. The investigation continues.

James S. Slater was arrested for assault after an incident in the Living Word Church parking lot. He was taken to the county jail.

November 14

While an officer was working with the county drug coalition task force, Christopher A. Hinton was arrested on a warrant out of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court. He was transferred to the custody of the Huber Heights Police paddy wagon for transport to the county jail.

Officers were dispatched to Stonequarry Road on the report of a breaking and entering. There was no sign of forced entry. The investigation continues.

David George was arrested on a warrant out of Wyandot County for failure to appear for an arraignment on an original charge of assault. He was taken to the county jail.

While working with a Huber Heights officer and the County Drug Free Coalition, Taylor S. Jenkins and Harry A. Torres were issued a summons for one count each of marijuana possession. Both were released.

Chauncy D. Brown was issued a summons for marijuana possession after a traffic stop on Poe Ave. The driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to reinstate her license.

November 15

After a traffic stop for only one headlight, Jordan Hall was cited for driving under a non-compliance suspension and an equipment violation. He could not find anyone to pick up the vehicle, so it was towed.

After a traffic stop for one brake light and following too closely, a driver was taken to the police department for an Intoxilyzer test. He tested .045 BAC and was not charged with OVI but was cited for one brake light and following too closely. He was released to a family member.

A license plate was confiscated per BMV order from a vehicle parked at the Knights Inn.

November 16

Michael Fox was arrested for theft after staff at the Flying J called to report he had returned to the store. Surveillance video and a search of his vehicle confirmed the theft. He was taken to the county jail.

The cashier at the BP on E. National turned a found wallet over to police. Attempts to contact the owner were initially not successful, but the owner came to the police department to claim the wallet.

Butler Asphalt reported the theft of batteries from a dump truck and two water trucks. The investigation continues.

November 17

An alarm company alerted to an alarm at Butler Asphalt on Johnson Station Road. A male was seen running from the back of the building but was lost in piles of rubble and the tree line. A Huber Heights K9 unit responded but the suspect was not located. The investigation continues.

An officer responded to an assault report on E. National Road. A temporary warrant was issued for the suspect. The investigation continues.

A known person overdosed on heroin and fentanyl in a room at the Hawthorne Suites. He was revived by paramedics and drugs and paraphernalia in the room were seized.

After responding to Randler Ave. on a possible domestic violence incident, officers found one party to be having a mental health crisis. He was transported to Grandview Hospital on an emergency admission.

A complainant reported that his vehicle was struck while parked at Scene 75. The investigation continues.

November 18

A complainant reported that their cell phone was stolen at Scene 75. The investigation continues.

While doing license plate checks at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue, the plates on a 2007 Chevy were confiscated per BMV order.

Kyle Cokeley was arrested for OVI after police received a report of a male passed out behind the wheel at I-75 and Benchwood Road. He was taken to the county jail.

Two brothers were involved in a mutual fight on Bright Avenue. A primary aggressor was unable to be determined and no charges were filed.

Unknown suspects spray painted red and black lines on the rear of Empowerment Temple Church on Miller Lane. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

