Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department.

November 11

Silver Rock, domestic violence, Ex son-in-law grabbed a machete from his vehicle to confront his ex father-in-law. No injuries were sustained by either party.

November 12

Home2 Suites, theft, Complainant reported that her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through. Several music CD’s were stolen. No known suspects.

Fricker’s, theft, Male subject left Fricker’s without paying for his meal. Subject left behind his credit card. Credit card was declined.

Peters Pike, criminal damaging, Responded to residence for a vehicle window that was busted out by an unknown object. Owner of the vehicle did not report anything stolen from the vehicle.

November 13

Hooters, theft of motor vehicle, Dispatched to a motor vehicle theft from business parking lot.

Subway, theft, Internal theft by employee

Deerfield St., criminal damaging, Unknown subject broke out rear window on parked vehicle.

November 14

Tortuga, no charge listed, complainant reported that an unlocked vehicle was entered.

Stop 8 @ Miller Lane, possession of controlled substances, Traffic stop during Drug Free Coalition operation.

O’Charley’s, theft, theft of a purse

November 15

Drury Inn, theft, Believes she left jewelry behind in hotel room, no one turned it in.

Walmart, theft, Male suspect shop lifter was charged with theft.

November 16

Woodville Drive, domestic violence, Report of Domestic Violence, brother and sister got into verbal argument turning into physical altercation. Minor injury only.

November 17

Steak n’ Shake, drug possession, After stopping a vehicle for an entered arrest warrant on the owner an additional warrant was found on a passenger. During a search incident to arrest officers found suspected illegal drugs on the arrestee’s person.

Office Depot, theft, Theft of $150 by quick change scam.

Persons charged or arrested

Gary M. Harrison, 45, warrant for violation of protection order (2)

Larry D. Martin, 61, warrant for OVI

James E. Locke, 40, warrant for driving under suspension, possession drug abuse instruments, gambling

Blanch H. R. Tyree, 20, theft

Sean A. Alexander, 46, warrant arrest for receiving stolen property

Jason D. Darrell, 43, warrant arrest for public indecency

Jelani D. Reid, 36, possession of drugs

Markus J. Wright, 40, possession of controlled substances

Rhobyn I. Waggoner, 41, criminal trespass

Kaharri L. Johnson, 20, theft

Cristian G. Shinkle, 35, warrant for drug paraphernalia, OVI

Ronnie J. Brown, 40, warrant arrest for domestic violence

Jayvion L. McCleskey, 19, warrant arrest for assault

Jerry D. Talley, 49, domestic violence

Ezra D. Mohler, drug possession (2 counts)

Rebecca L. Bowling, 49, drug possession

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

