Community Calendar

Christmas Harp Concert

VANDALIA — Covenant Presbyterian Church invites the public to a Christmas Harp Concert on Tuesday, December 11 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. The church is located at 101 E. National Road. The concert is free. More information is available at www.cpcvandalia.com or by phone at (937) 387-6699.

VUMC to host Christmas Concert

VANDALIA — Mark your calendars now for the third annual Christmas Concert featuring the Vandalia United Methodist Hand Bell Ensemble, and benefitting the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation. The concert is scheduled, in the beautifully decorated Vandalia UMC sanctuary, on Sunday December 16, at 2 p.m. The concert will be followed by a light food reception with Jolly Ole St. Nick in VUMC’s recently renovated Fellowship Hall.

Butler High School Arts and Crafts Show

VANDALIA — Mark your calendar! The first annual Butler High Arts and Crafts Show will take place on November 23-25. The show will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spots for vendors are still available. Admission to the event is $2.00 each day. You can contact us at VBcraftshow@gmail.com for more information or to register.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Calendar-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.