What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents of students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

It’s Time for our Annual Adopt-a-Box!

Aviators, help make the holiday season a little more special this year by signing up to Adopt-A-Box on Monday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Nov. 30 during your lunch. Boxes, wrapping paper, and bow are supplied – all you have to do is fill it! The box is no bigger than a normal shoe box and more than worth it. We will wrap presents on Tuesday, Dec. 18 after school and the boxes will be delivered to our elementary schools on Wednesday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 21! Example of items to put in your box…Hot Wheels, Pens/Pencils, Small Lego Sets, Socks/Gloves, Hair Accessories, Small puzzles/games, Stickers, Markers & Crayons.

Fall Canned Food Drive

Please support our Fall canned food drive which will run from November 26 through December 14. Items collected will provide much-needed assistance to our Vandalia Food Pantry. Students, please bring items to your 1st period class.

Butler offers online Spirit Shop

We are very excited to announce a new relationship with Stick N Stitch, owned by Butler graduate Ron Henry. You can now purchase authentic Butler spirit wear online five or six times per year. The first opportunity when the Butler Spirit Shop is open is now through November 30. What a great opportunity to find holiday gifts for people on your list. Visit https://stickandstitch.com/t/vbutlerhigh for the Butler Spirit Shop link where you can purchase your items. You can select either to have your purchase shipped directly to you or you can avoid shipping charges and pick up your purchase in our main office on December 17-21.

Wreath Sale for Special Ed

The Pre-Transition Class and Transition Class at Butler High School are having a Wreath Sale. Money earned during the sale goes toward their end-of-the-year Work Study Banquet when they will honor all of our students for their hard work and thank our community employers for allowing our students to use their place of employment for training. The wreaths are very good quality and will last the entire holiday season. Visit https://bit.ly/2QEF9S4 for an order form. Return the order form and payment in an envelope marked “wreaths” to the main office by Friday, Nov. 16. Wreaths will be delivered to your daughter/son in period 7 on November 28, or contact either Mrs. Jennifer Jette (937-415-6341) or Mrs. Amanda Gallup (937-415-6339) to make other arrangements. Thank you for your support!

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_VB-2.jpg