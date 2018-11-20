Shooting range proposes ordinance

VANDALIA — The Miami Valley Shooting Grounds (MVSG) is once again seeking approval to re-open its outdoor shooting range on Johnson Station Road.

The shooting range’s outdoor permit was revoked in October, 2017 after former Vandalia Police Chief Douglas Knight found the range to have committed multiple violations of its permit to shoot outdoors.

MVSG appealed the revocation to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last December, but a ruling has not been made.

The gun range’s attorney, Timothy Rudd, asked council to consider a new ordinance drafted by his law firm.

“We would like to ask the council to take it upon itself to initiate further action on the ordinance regulating shooting ranges that was considered in a special meeting last December,” said Rudd. “We have prepared a draft proposal that we would like council to look at. I will tell you that our intention, if necessary, will be to go forward with a ballot initiative with the voters but we would like to see if council is interested in coming forward with a solution of its own and if its close to what we have put forward it would be great for us.”

In October, 2018, council extended a moratorium on the acceptance and consideration of any zoning applications or consideration related to gun ranges or permits to discharge firearms due to the litigation with the shooting range. That moratorium expires on February 19 unless it is extended.

It is unclear how, or if, any new ordinance would conflict with the city’s Planning and Zoning Code update that is expected to be voted on in December. According to Planner David Marlow’s memorandum to council dated November 15 pertaining to that update, “Outdoor Shooting Range” was eliminated as a permitted use in the Planning and Zoning code re-write.

Council gave no indication of if or when it will take MVSG’s proposed ordinance under consideration.

Vandalia, shooting range still in litigation

