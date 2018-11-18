Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

November 3

After a traffic stop for stolen license plates, Megan A. Miller was arrested for receiving stolen property and Kimberly Wagner was arrested on a felony warrant for parole violation through the Adult Parole Authority. Both were taken to the county jail.

November 5

James Hall was issued a summons for domestic violence after an altercation on Reichard Dr. He was transported to the hospital for facial injuries.

An employee at Coldwell Banker on N. Dixie Drive reported her wallet stolen from her purse by a male seeking directions to the court building. The investigation continues.

A resident on Roxana Dr. reported her passenger window broken out overnight. The window remained in place due to the window tint and no items were stolen. The investigation continues.

November 6

Karen S. Miracle was cited for disorderly conduct after officers responded to an address on S. Dixie on the report of a possible domestic dispute.

While doing routine vehicle checks at the Knights Inn, a vehicle was found to be stolen out of Huber Heights. Huber Heights police responded to the scene and had the vehicle towed.

The license plates were confiscated off a vehicle parked at the Knights Inn per Ohio BMV order. The owner was notified.

November 7

An officer was dispatched to the Knights Inn on the report of a stolen vehicle. The investigation continues.

A dump truck was stopped at W. National Road and Dog Leg Road for a moving and equipment violation. The driver did not have a valid CDL. An OSP officer responded and found additional violations which the driver was cited for. The company had the truck towed from the scene.

Scott Nichols was charged with OVI, driving without a license, reckless operation, and fleeing and eluding after fleeing an attempted stop on Helke Road. He crashed the vehicle on Kirkwood Road and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and issued a citation and summons.

November 8

Two known suspects were invited into a home and the next day the homeowner discovered guns, a jewelry box, and spare change missing from the residence. The investigation continues.

November 9

An officer was dispatched to the Waffle House on the report of a stolen cell phone. The investigation continues.

Antwan Freeman was arrested for domestic violence. He was arrested after fleeing the scene and taken to the county jail.

A victim reported that his vehicle was stolen while parked at the Shell station on W. National Road. Surveillance video showed an unknown male get into the vehicle and flee eastbound on National Road. The investigation continues.

November 10

After a traffic stop for an equipment violation, Honore Mwizerwa was cited for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. The driver, Jovon Jones, was cited for driving under suspension.

A resident on Grosbeck St. reported that after attempting to sell two wedding dresses on a website for $600, a check was sent in the amount of $2,880 and the resident was supposed to return the balance of the money. The resident did not lose any property or money. The check was booked into evidence and the investigation continues.

November 11

Kalin Karvelis and Brandon Riffle were arrested for assault after a fight at the Little York Tavern. Both were transported to the county jail.

Two victims reported items stolen from their vehicles while parked at the Vandalia Recreation Center. The investigation continues.

Omar Hill was arrested on a felony warrant after indictment in Clermont County for nonsupport of dependents. He was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Montgomery County for failure to appear on an original charge for motion to impose support. He was taken to the county jail.

Shalynn Dixon was arrested on two warrants out of Greene County. One was a felony warrant for aggravated possession of hashish and marijuana and the other was a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving without a license. She was also arrested on warrants out of Dayton Municipal Court for one assault charge and two criminal damaging charges. She was taken to the county jail.

November 12

A complainant reported a hit and run accident in a parking lot on Image Dr. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

