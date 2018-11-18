Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

November 5

Taco Bell, no offense listed, employee of restaurant improperly tampered with food prior to serving to an on-duty police officer. The case is still under investigation.

November 6

Peters Pike, breaking and entering, Theft of items from detached garage and vacant house of four years.

November 7

UDF, disorderly conduct, Responded to United Dairy Farmers regarding an unconscious person. CPR was being administered.

Persons charged or arrested

Lorne B. Stephens, 47, warrant arrest for probation violation

Jessica M. Marlow, 31, warrant arrest for disorderly conduct

Ernie L. Howell, 51, breaking and entering

Marty J. Neff. 38, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering

Casey N. Street, 31, disorderly conduct

Amber D. Harrison, 28, possession of drugs

Christopher W. McEntush, 39, warrant arrest for probation violation

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

