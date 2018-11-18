Chamber encourages you to Shop Small

VANDALIA — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday is over, local businesses and the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce invite you to Shop Small on Saturday, November 24.
“We are pushing this initiative to bring recognition to our small business owners primarily in the downtown area,” said Will Roberts, President and CEO of the Chamber. “
Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday shopping tradition that gets communities everywhere out in support of their favorite small businesses. In Vandalia, the following businesses have joined together to form a Small Business Scavenger Hunt:
- All About Dancewear
- Crossroad Coins
- Flourish Cake Company
- Jan’s Flower and Gift Shop
- Katie’s Hallmark
- M-Power Gym
- Mindful Massage and Bodywork
- Pinned-Up Salon
- Sandi’s Clothes Encounters
- Treasures For You
- Warehouse 4 Coffee
The scavenger hunt runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Shoppers are asked to visit J. Spivey Photography at 206 E. National Road to get a list. After visiting the above businesses, go back to J. Spivey Photography with the completed scavenger list for the opportunity to win a gift donated by one of the participating businesses. Drawings will be held at 10:30, 11, 11:30, and noon.
“This is a way to help the backbone of our small business community,” said Roberts. “Small business builds every community. We know its a busy time and everyone will be out on Black Friday to get deals. Those same deals are available through our small businesses so why not stop in and support them during the holiday season?”
