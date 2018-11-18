Chamber encourages you to Shop Small

VANDALIA — After the hustle and bustle of Black Friday is over, local businesses and the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce invite you to Shop Small on Saturday, November 24.

“We are pushing this initiative to bring recognition to our small business owners primarily in the downtown area,” said Will Roberts, President and CEO of the Chamber. “

Small Business Saturday is the annual holiday shopping tradition that gets communities everywhere out in support of their favorite small businesses. In Vandalia, the following businesses have joined together to form a Small Business Scavenger Hunt:

All About Dancewear

Crossroad Coins

Flourish Cake Company

Jan’s Flower and Gift Shop

Katie’s Hallmark

M-Power Gym

Mindful Massage and Bodywork

Pinned-Up Salon

Sandi’s Clothes Encounters

Treasures For You

Warehouse 4 Coffee

The scavenger hunt runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Shoppers are asked to visit J. Spivey Photography at 206 E. National Road to get a list. After visiting the above businesses, go back to J. Spivey Photography with the completed scavenger list for the opportunity to win a gift donated by one of the participating businesses. Drawings will be held at 10:30, 11, 11:30, and noon.

“This is a way to help the backbone of our small business community,” said Roberts. “Small business builds every community. We know its a busy time and everyone will be out on Black Friday to get deals. Those same deals are available through our small businesses so why not stop in and support them during the holiday season?”

The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Small Business Scavenger Hunt that begins at J. Spivey Photography to mark Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24.

Vandalia businesses mark Small Business Saturday

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

