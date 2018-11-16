Inteva to expand in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Inteva Products, LLC announced plans to expand their research and development facility in Vandalia on Friday morning. The expansion will keep an existing 200 jobs in Vandalia while creating 35 new jobs in coming years.

The decision to stay in Vandalia comes after company officials considered other locations in Ohio and other states before ultimately deciding to invest over $9 million in equipment and technology at the Vandalia facility. Inteva opened its Vandalia facility in 2011.

“We’re very excited that Inteva Products is staying here in Vandalia,” said Amber Holloway, Vandalia Assistant City Manager. “The company looked at a number of locations, and ultimately decided their best option was to build on the success of the past seven years and remain in Vandalia.”

“I want to thank the entire Inteva team on making the choice to remain in Vandalia,” said Vice Mayor Richard Herbst. We work hard to keep Vandalia a business friendly city, and it’s gratifying when those efforts are rewarded with a vote of confidence from a great company like Inteva.”

The expansion was called a successful collaboration with the city working with Montgomery County, JobsOhio, and the Dayton Development Coalition to provide incentives to stay in the area.

The company received a $50,000 grant from the Vandalia Development Corporation, $70,000 through the Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) Grant program, and a $3 million grant from JobsOhio’s Research and Development Center grant program.

“Through the support of JobsOhio’s R&D grant program, Inteva Vandalia will invest in additional technologies to advance automotive interiors that align with industry advances in autonomy and drive experience,” said Julie Sullivan, Executive Vice President for Regional Development at the Dayton Development Coalition. “This project will add to the high-caliber engineering talent at the technical center, contributing to our region’s strong climate of manufacturing innovation.”

“Inteva’s decision to expand in Vandalia demonstrates that Montgomery County remains an optimal location for companies operating in the supply chain industry,” said Montgomery County Commission President Deborah Lieberman. “Our collaborative efforts to invest in our local workforce and support our community assets will continue to lead to tangible economic impact.”

Inteva’s Interior Systems product line includes a full range of components and modules for vehicle interiors, from instrument panels, consoles, and door trim to cockpits and headliners. Inteva designs, engineers and manufactures quality, mass-efficient interiors with a focus on high-value design and innovative materials and processes. Inteva provides full design development and system integration services; combined with complete supply chain management, build in line sequencing and end of line function testing capabilities providing customers with optimized vehicle assembly efficiency.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Dash.jpg Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest State Representative Mike Henne spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Inteva Interior Systems in Vandalia on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Henne.jpg State Representative Mike Henne spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Inteva Interior Systems in Vandalia on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Vandalia Vice Mayor Richard Herbst thanked Inteva management as well as Jobs Ohio, the Dayton Development Coalition, and Montgomery County for partnering to make the company’s expansion possible. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Herbst.jpg Vandalia Vice Mayor Richard Herbst thanked Inteva management as well as Jobs Ohio, the Dayton Development Coalition, and Montgomery County for partnering to make the company’s expansion possible. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge spoke prior to the ribbon cutting at Inteva Interior Systems in Vandalia on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_JudyDodge.jpg Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge spoke prior to the ribbon cutting at Inteva Interior Systems in Vandalia on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Inteva Products Chief Executive Officer Lon Offenbacher spoke prior to a ribbon cutting at Inteva Interior Systems on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_LonOffenbacher.jpg Inteva Products Chief Executive Officer Lon Offenbacher spoke prior to a ribbon cutting at Inteva Interior Systems on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Inteva Interior Systems Executive Direct Marco vom Wege spoke prior to a ribbon cutting at the company on Friday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_MarcovomWege.jpg Inteva Interior Systems Executive Direct Marco vom Wege spoke prior to a ribbon cutting at the company on Friday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Representatives from the State of Ohio, Montgomery County, the City of Vandalia, Jobs Ohio, and the Dayton Development Corporation joined executives from Inteva Products to cut a ribbon to formally mark the beginning of an expansion that will add 35 jobs at the company’s research and development facility in Vandalia. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Ribbon.jpg Representatives from the State of Ohio, Montgomery County, the City of Vandalia, Jobs Ohio, and the Dayton Development Corporation joined executives from Inteva Products to cut a ribbon to formally mark the beginning of an expansion that will add 35 jobs at the company’s research and development facility in Vandalia. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

