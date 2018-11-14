Posted on by

Morton Aviators of the Month – September


Congratulations to the sixth grade Morton Aviators of the Month pictured left to right Isabel Alexander, Matthew Jackson, Mackenzie Kohlrieser, Addison Suess, Korey Snyder, and Jacob Taylor.

Contributed photo

Congratulations to the seventh grade Morton Aviators of the Month pictured left to right Austin Flohre, Josh Strickland, Landon Oliver, Abigail Carroll, Khloe Cool, and Marissa Boyd.


Contributed photo

Congratulations to the eighth grade Morton Aviators of the Month pictured left to right Zach Back, Elexis Jones, Doniven Joyce, Emily Mannix, and Jasmine Kaur. Not pictured is Hashem Albezreh.


Contributed photo

