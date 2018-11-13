VISIONS Fund seeks grant requests

VANDALIA -BUTLER — The Vandalia-Butler Foundation is seeking applications for educational grants to fund creative classroom projects in Vandalia-Butler City Schools.

Last year, the Foundation, primarily through its VISIONS Endowment Fund, awarded teachers a record $10,000 in educational grants — and expects to top that mark this year. The deadline is Dec. 1.

Teachers in the district can fill out this grant application and either email it to info@visionsendowmentfund.org or mail to VISIONS Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 722, Vandalia, OH 45377, ATTN: Grants Committee.

“This fund exists primarily because community leaders, businesses and educators have stepped forward with annual donations,” said Greg Toman, chair of the VISIONS committee. “The projects funded by VISIONS expand classroom experiences beyond the boundaries of the district’s budget and provide our students with valuable learning opportunities.”

Initiatives funded in the past have included pilot reading programs, high-tech scientific data-collection kits and a Muse Machine artist-in-residence who inspires students to write a script, choreograph the music and perform in an original play.

Launched in 2002, the VISIONS Endowment Fund operates as a special advisory committee to The Vandalia-Butler Foundation, a component of The Dayton Foundation.

For those wishing to make a contribution to the VISIONS Endowment Fund as part of “Giving Tuesday” on Nov. 27 or as a yearend tax-deductible gift, donations can be mailed to VISIONS Endowment Fund, c/o The Dayton Foundation, 40 N Main Street, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423-1038. To make an online donation, visit www. visionsendowmentfund.org.

The Muse Machine artist-in-residence program in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools is one example of a program funded by the VISIONS Endowment Fund. Applications for the next round of funding are due by December 1.

