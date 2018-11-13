Morton students visit Arlington

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

