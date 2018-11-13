Posted on by

Morton students visit Arlington

,

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.


Contributed photo

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.


Contributed photo

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Wreath.jpgMorton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Contributed photo

Morton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Soldier.jpgMorton Middle School eighth graders spent last week in Washington D.C. Rebecca Mercier, Matthew Wolf, Dani Riggs, and Helen Tracy participated in the Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Contributed photo