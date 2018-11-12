Butler Township, Vandalia honor Vets

BUTLER TWP. — Dayton Memorial Park held its annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony at the cemetery in Butler Township on Monday. Fittingly held in Soldier’s Circle, several local dignitaries joined to honor Veterans and their loved ones.
The ceremony beganwith Del Braund of the Antioch Bagpipers playing the hymn Amazing Grace among the graves of soldiers buried around Soldier’s Circle. Sandi Maynard, a chaplain with Compassus Hospice and Pallative Care gave the invocation which was followed by the presentation of colors by the Wayne High School Air Force Junior ROTC.
Retired Colonel Rodney Berlin led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance before Butler Township Trustee Mike Lang spoke.
“I am honored to be here today on the beautiful grounds of our Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery to commemorate Veterans’ Day,” said Lang. It takes a special individual who is willing to give their life in service to our country…we must never forget the brave men and women, through war and peace, who have and who are fighting to keep our country safe.”
Lang noted that most families have someone who has served in the military at some point.
“In all of our circles we have friends, family, and neighbors of this caliber,” he said. “Today is the day above all others where we must single them out and show thanks, not only as friends, family, and neighbors, but as the fabric of our greater nation.”
Following Lang’s speech, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge and Bridget Lewis, Volunteer Coordinator at Compassus, joined together to read the names of all Veterans buried at Dayton Memorial Park since Veteran’s Day, 2017. As each name was read, Colonel Berlin presented family members who were present with a challenge coin.
The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute by members of VFW Post 6861, TAPS being played by Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Christopher Jeffery, and the benediction by Chaplain Maynard.
Flowers were provided by Jan’s Flower Shop and Furst Florist & Greenhouses.