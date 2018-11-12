Butler Township, Vandalia honor Vets

BUTLER TWP. — Dayton Memorial Park held its annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony at the cemetery in Butler Township on Monday. Fittingly held in Soldier’s Circle, several local dignitaries joined to honor Veterans and their loved ones.

The ceremony beganwith Del Braund of the Antioch Bagpipers playing the hymn Amazing Grace among the graves of soldiers buried around Soldier’s Circle. Sandi Maynard, a chaplain with Compassus Hospice and Pallative Care gave the invocation which was followed by the presentation of colors by the Wayne High School Air Force Junior ROTC.

Retired Colonel Rodney Berlin led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance before Butler Township Trustee Mike Lang spoke.

“I am honored to be here today on the beautiful grounds of our Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery to commemorate Veterans’ Day,” said Lang. It takes a special individual who is willing to give their life in service to our country…we must never forget the brave men and women, through war and peace, who have and who are fighting to keep our country safe.”

Lang noted that most families have someone who has served in the military at some point.

“In all of our circles we have friends, family, and neighbors of this caliber,” he said. “Today is the day above all others where we must single them out and show thanks, not only as friends, family, and neighbors, but as the fabric of our greater nation.”

Following Lang’s speech, Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge and Bridget Lewis, Volunteer Coordinator at Compassus, joined together to read the names of all Veterans buried at Dayton Memorial Park since Veteran’s Day, 2017. As each name was read, Colonel Berlin presented family members who were present with a challenge coin.

The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute by members of VFW Post 6861, TAPS being played by Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Christopher Jeffery, and the benediction by Chaplain Maynard.

Flowers were provided by Jan’s Flower Shop and Furst Florist & Greenhouses.

Bagpiper Del Barund of the Antioch Bagpipers played Amazing Grace to open the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Bagpipe.jpg Bagpiper Del Barund of the Antioch Bagpipers played Amazing Grace to open the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Bridget Lewis (left) and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge read the names of Veterans buried at Dayton Memorial Park since Veterans’ Day 2017. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Dodge.jpg Bridget Lewis (left) and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge read the names of Veterans buried at Dayton Memorial Park since Veterans’ Day 2017. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Members of the Wayne High School Air Force Jr. ROTC color guard raised the flag at the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Flag.jpg Members of the Wayne High School Air Force Jr. ROTC color guard raised the flag at the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Flags were planted at each grave at Dayton Memorial Park’s Soldier’s Circle. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_GraveFlags.jpg Flags were planted at each grave at Dayton Memorial Park’s Soldier’s Circle. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Butler Township Trustee Mike Lang gave the keynote address during the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Lang.jpg Butler Township Trustee Mike Lang gave the keynote address during the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Retired Colonel Rodney Berlin (USAF) presents a challenge coin to a family member of a Veteran interred at Dayton Memorial Park in the past year. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Pinning.jpg Retired Colonel Rodney Berlin (USAF) presents a challenge coin to a family member of a Veteran interred at Dayton Memorial Park in the past year. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest A 21-gun salute was performed by the Arkenberg-States VFW Post 6861 during the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Salute.jpg A 21-gun salute was performed by the Arkenberg-States VFW Post 6861 during the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Wayne High School Air Force Jr. ROTC color guard presented the colors at the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_ColorGuard.jpg The Wayne High School Air Force Jr. ROTC color guard presented the colors at the Veterans’ Day Ceremony at Dayton Memorial Park on Monday. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest