Council passes 2019 budget

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia passed its 2019 budget on Monday night with some potential large capital projects slated for 2019.

Overall, the city estimates revenue across all funds to be $43.8 million with expenses estimated at $44.8 million. That deficit is due to a pair of road projects that have grant applications pending according to Finance Director Bridgette Leiter.

She said he city must show the expenses as being appropriated but no revenue source is offsetting the expense until the city finds out the status of the grants.

“If the grant isn’t approved, or only part of it, it may be some combination of grant and loan,” said Leiter.

“The big capital project is the resurfacing of U.S. 40 from the eastern boundary of the city to the western boundary,” said City Manager Jon Crusey. “That will be a huge project in the second half of next year. We have also submitted an application to rebuild a section of Northwoods Boulevard. If the grant funds get awarded we will be doing that project. If not, we will have to come back and talk to council about how to handle that project.”

Revenue and appropriation budgets are frequently altered throughout the year due to unexpected expenses or revenue being higher or lower than expected.

The council also declined to request an Ohio Department of Liquor hearing for a change of corporate stock at the Rube Tuesday restaurant on Miller Lane.

Council also approved a re-plat and rezoning of two properties – 3131 Stop Eight Road and 6025 Miller Lane – owned by Hopeland Church. The re-plat combined the two properties into one 9.044 acre lot while the rezoning changed the property from Residential Single Family 1 to Highway Business. The Planning Commission had approved both changes 4-0 in August.

Finally, council narrowly approved a variance at 268 Allanhurst Ave. to permit a 6-foot wood fence with the supporting posts on the outside of the fence. The applicant had received a permit that said the posts must be on the inside of the fence, but the fence was constructed adjacent to a neighbors’ fence with a 2-3 foot separation.

The Board of Zoning Appeals voted 3-1 to recommend approval, but some members of council weren’t sold. The measure passed 4-3 with Council Members Dave Lewis, Bob Ahlers, Dave Gerhard, and Mike Blakesly voting yes and Mayor Arlene Setzer, Vice Mayor Richard Herbst, and Council Member Candice Farst voting no.

“It was clear to the contractor when he drew the permit that the posts have to be on the interior,” said Lewis. “Indeed, the rest of the fence is set up that way…so to be consistent I would generally deny the variance but I’m going to vote in favor of the variance in this instance principally because the extenuating circumstances are that those two fences are up against each other…in this case I feel not to grant the variance is punitive and our zoning code isn’t designed for that. I don’t believe the existence of this variance will affect anybody.”

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, November 19 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers. A study session will be held immediately prior to the meeting in the large conference room. Both meetings are open to the public.

The Vandalia City Council approved a series of re-plats and rezonings for Hopeland Church on Miller Lane on Monday evening. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Hopeland.jpg The Vandalia City Council approved a series of re-plats and rezonings for Hopeland Church on Miller Lane on Monday evening. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

