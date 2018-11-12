What’s happening at the Vandalia Rec Center

VANDALIA — Activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Zoom around the room

Enjoy a morning of play with your child. A variety of play equipment will be set up in the gymnasium for children and their guardian to run, climb, jump and recreate. An adult must accompany each child or family of children. No instruction, just open play! Registration not required. Ages 1-5 years old. The cost is $4 per child per class. This is class is every Friday until December 21 from 10:00-11:00am. Contact Aaron Messenger at 415-2334 for more information.

Free wall night

Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, November 21 from 5:00-7:00pm.

Homeschool takeover

Attention homeschool parents and students! Come to this monthly VRC event to obtain your recreational needs. Enjoy a day filled with swimming, climbing and gymnasium play and Luther’s Jungle. All ages welcome. $10 per family (up to 5 people). Program will be held on Friday, November 17 from 11:30am-2:00pm.

Lifeguard training

This American Red Cross course will teach participants all the required skills to become a lifeguard. You must pass the Lifeguard Pre-Screen Swim Evaluation that is offered on Monday, November 12 or Monday, November 29 at 7:30pm. This is for ages 15 and older and the cost is $200 Resident / VRC Member; $210 Non-Resident. Registration ends on November 24. Class will meet Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting on November 26 and ending on December 7 from 4:00-9:00p. Contact Steve Trick at 415-2338 for more information.