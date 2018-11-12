Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

October 28

Home2 Suites, no charge filed, Student of PSA was accused of stealing $50 dollars from the hotel during a quick change like scam. Further investigation into the incident revealed the suspect was not aware she had taken the money, and therefore the elements for the crime of theft were not met.

October 29

Courtyard by Marriott, criminal damaging, Disorderly customer broke door hinge, business refused prosecution.

October 30

America’s Best Value Inn, failure to disclose personal information, Suspicious subject suspected of credit card fraud, refused to identify self.

Walmart, theft, Theft of merchandise from Walmart.

October 31

Miller Lane, OVI Physical Control, Suspect was found in physical control of a motor vehicle and arrested. Marijuana was recovered and booked for destruction.`

November 1

America’s Best Value Inn, criminal trespass, Subject trespassing on property after being served trespass notice.

November 2

Days Inn & Suites, theft, theft of cash from hotel room

Quality Inn, endangering children, Small child left alone at motel unattended, wandering motel crying looking for mother who was not on the property.

November 3

Epcot, domestic violence, domestic violence between boyfriend and girlfriend at residence. Girlfriend arrested for domestic violence.

Persons charged or arrested

Derrick S. Mallory, 24, warrant for carrying a concealed weapon, domestic violence

Shaqunda S. Bonner, 25, driving under suspension

John T. Hilderbrand, 36, theft

Rita A. Wells, 37, theft

Kalikamaka M. Stroud, 32, warrant for driving under suspension

Michael E. Banks, 40, OVI Physical Control

Julian E. McCarty, 26, warrant arrest for theft

J’Anthony Williams, 35, criminal trespass

James E. Swafford, 57, driving under suspension

Amica M. Conner, 35, endangering children

Jaymee L. Farris, 28, domestic violence

Kierstyn M. MC, 25, possessing drug abuse instruments

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_ButlerPolice-1.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.