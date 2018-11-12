Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

October 30

A resident on Timberlake Dr. reported that a known suspect stole a bottle of medication and other items. The investigation continues.

October 31

A student at Butler High School reported to police that another student possessed marijuana. The student was interviewed and confessed to possession of marijuana. The suspected marijuana was sent to the crime lab for analysis. The student remained with an assistant principal.

Butler Township Police brought Michael Banks to the Vandalia Police Department for an intoxilyzer test. Banks tested .183 BAC and remained in custody of the Butler Township officer.

Butler High School administrators contacted police to investigate a case of sexting. The investigation continues.

November 1

While investigating a disorderly conduct call on Kenbrook Drive, Scott M. Moore was found to have a felony warrant for theft issued by the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He was taken to the county jail.

Michael S. McCarty was arrested for felony OVI charges after a traffic stop at Helke Road and Koch Avenue for multiple traffic offenses. Previous OVI convictions were confirmed through the Miami County Municipal Court and Miami County Common Pleas Court. He was taken to the county jail.

November 3

Annette Kuzujanakis was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Helke Road. The child involved was released to a family friend.

A complainant reported that an unknown suspect used fraudulent $100 bills to pay for a diamond ring. The investigation continues.

November 4

Officers were dispatched to an address on Continental Court on the report of a domestic violence incident. The suspect fled the scene. The investigation continues.

A complainant at the Knights Inn reported an unknown male punched him in the mouth and ran out a door. The victim was transported to Grandview Hospital. The investigation continues.

After a traffic stop at Webster Street and Park Center Drive, the driver, Jonathan Ray Pugh was found to not have a driver’s license. The vehicle was towed and Pugh was cited for driving under suspension and failure to use a turn signal.

Robert R. Jones was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Cyril Court. He was taken to the county jail.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

