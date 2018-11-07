Plummer heads to State House

VANDALIA-BUTLER — Vandalia and Butler Township residents will have a new state representative. Phil Plummer, currently the Montgomery County Sheriff, easily outdistanced democrat Ryan Rebecca Taylor by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin.

Former Dayton Mayor Mike Turner also breezed to a seventh term in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District by getting 53 percent of the vote over two challengers.

Issue 6, the Five Rivers MetroParks replacement levy, was approved by voters by nearly a 2-1 margin. Also, Montgomery County voters agreed with voters statewide in rejecting State Issue 1, a measure that would have kept low level drug offenders out of prison with a goal of promoting treatment.

The following election results for Montgomery are reported by the Montgomery County Board of Elections and are considered unofficial until certified by the Board.

Issue 6: Five Rivers MetroParks – Replacement and additional current expenses levy (2 mills – commencing 2019).

Yes: 132,589 No: 65,603

Representative to Congress ‐ 10th District

Theresa A. Gasper (Dem) 90,528

David A. Harlow (Lib) 3,604

Mike Turner (Rep) 106,136

State Rep – 40th District

Ryan Rebecca Taylor (Dem) 16,372

Phil Plummer (Rep) 26,374

Judge Court of Common Pleas

(term begins Feb. 9, 2019

Jeffrey M. Wellbaum 129,623

Judge Court of Common Pleas

(term begins Jan. 3, 2019)

Tim O’Connell 133,689

Judge Court of Common Pleas

(term begins Jan. 5, 2019)

Michael W. Krumholtz 126,774

Judge Court of Common Pleas

(term begins Jan. 6, 2019)

Erik R. Blaine 76,466

Gerald Parker 85,083

Judge Court of Common Pleas

(term begins July 1, 2019)

Mary Montgomery 94,019

Kate Bowling 73,188

Judge Court of Common Pleas

(term begins July 2, 2019)

Greg Singer 125,914

Judge Court of Common Pleas

Domestic Relations Division

(term begins Jan. 2, 2019)

Denise Martin Cross 128,106

Judge Court of Common Pleas

Domestic Relations Division

(term begins Jan. 4, 2019)

Timothy D. Wood 127,808

Judge Court of Common Pleas

Juvenile Division

(term begins Jan. 1, 2019)

Jeff Rezabek 76,366

Helen Wallace 90,286

County Commissioner

Carolyn Rice (Dem) 105,315

Doug Barry (Rep) 92,551

County Auditor

Karl Keith (Dem) 114,016

Harry Bossey (Rep) 83,881

Clerk Court of Common Pleas

Russ Joseph (Dem) 97,516

Mike Foley (Rep) 99,116

County Recorder

Brandon McClain (Dem) 105,951

Adil Baguirov (Rep) 88,444

State Board of Education – 3rd District

Charlotte McGuire 72,879

Dawn E. Wojcik 54,261

Matthew D. McGowan 37,357

Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer has been elected to represent Ohio’s 40th House district. He will replace Mike Henne who was unable to run again due to term limits. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_Plummer.jpg Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer has been elected to represent Ohio’s 40th House district. He will replace Mike Henne who was unable to run again due to term limits. File photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com and Ron Nunnari rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.