Plummer heads to State House

VANDALIA-BUTLER — Vandalia and Butler Township residents will have a new state representative. Phil Plummer, currently the Montgomery County Sheriff, easily outdistanced democrat Ryan Rebecca Taylor by a 62 percent to 38 percent margin.
Former Dayton Mayor Mike Turner also breezed to a seventh term in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District by getting 53 percent of the vote over two challengers.
Issue 6, the Five Rivers MetroParks replacement levy, was approved by voters by nearly a 2-1 margin. Also, Montgomery County voters agreed with voters statewide in rejecting State Issue 1, a measure that would have kept low level drug offenders out of prison with a goal of promoting treatment.
The following election results for Montgomery are reported by the Montgomery County Board of Elections and are considered unofficial until certified by the Board.
Issue 6: Five Rivers MetroParks – Replacement and additional current expenses levy (2 mills – commencing 2019).
Yes: 132,589 No: 65,603
Representative to Congress ‐ 10th District
Theresa A. Gasper (Dem) 90,528
David A. Harlow (Lib) 3,604
Mike Turner (Rep) 106,136
State Rep – 40th District
Ryan Rebecca Taylor (Dem) 16,372
Phil Plummer (Rep) 26,374
Judge Court of Common Pleas
(term begins Feb. 9, 2019
Jeffrey M. Wellbaum 129,623
Judge Court of Common Pleas
(term begins Jan. 3, 2019)
Tim O’Connell 133,689
Judge Court of Common Pleas
(term begins Jan. 5, 2019)
Michael W. Krumholtz 126,774
Judge Court of Common Pleas
(term begins Jan. 6, 2019)
Erik R. Blaine 76,466
Gerald Parker 85,083
Judge Court of Common Pleas
(term begins July 1, 2019)
Mary Montgomery 94,019
Kate Bowling 73,188
Judge Court of Common Pleas
(term begins July 2, 2019)
Greg Singer 125,914
Judge Court of Common Pleas
Domestic Relations Division
(term begins Jan. 2, 2019)
Denise Martin Cross 128,106
Judge Court of Common Pleas
Domestic Relations Division
(term begins Jan. 4, 2019)
Timothy D. Wood 127,808
Judge Court of Common Pleas
Juvenile Division
(term begins Jan. 1, 2019)
Jeff Rezabek 76,366
Helen Wallace 90,286
County Commissioner
Carolyn Rice (Dem) 105,315
Doug Barry (Rep) 92,551
County Auditor
Karl Keith (Dem) 114,016
Harry Bossey (Rep) 83,881
Clerk Court of Common Pleas
Russ Joseph (Dem) 97,516
Mike Foley (Rep) 99,116
County Recorder
Brandon McClain (Dem) 105,951
Adil Baguirov (Rep) 88,444
State Board of Education – 3rd District
Charlotte McGuire 72,879
Dawn E. Wojcik 54,261
Matthew D. McGowan 37,357
