Vandalia considers lower speed limit on National Road

VANDALIA — Vandalia drivers could soon see a lower speed limit on a portion of National Road.

The Vandalia City Council on Monday authorized City Manager Jon Crusey to draft legislation to declare U.S. 40 from Ranchview Drive to Dixie Drive as a Central Business District (CBD). Such designation, if approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation, would allow the city to lower the speed limit from its current 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

“Part of the reason we are doing this is to slow truck traffic down, but we also want to slow all traffic down,” said Crusey. “When you drive through there at peak times with all the curb cuts at the businesses, there are safety concerns.”

The measure is part of a multi-pronged approach the city has been taking over the past two years to reduce truck traffic driving through the city on National Road. Other efforts have included discussions with trucking companies located near the airport, prohibiting right turns from north and southbound Dixie onto National Road, and increased enforcement of speeding and other traffic laws.

City officials say lowering the speed limit to 25 miles per hour could add around 15-16 seconds to travel the corridor from Dixie to Ranchview.

“When you are talking about adding 15-16 seconds through there that’s not really noticeable,” said Crusey.

Legislation is expected to be on Council’s agenda on November 19. If approved, it will be forwarded to ODOT for final approval. Because the city meets the statutory requirements for a CBD, that approval is expected to be mere formality.

“I expect we will be making the change somewhere around Christmas,” said Crusey. “Some of that depends on how long it takes us to hear from ODOT.”

The Vandalia City Council is expected to consider legislation on Nov. 19 that would designate National Road between Ranchview and Dixie Drives as a Central Business District. The speed limit would then be reduced to 25 miles per hour.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

