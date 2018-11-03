Keller Williams to host blood drive

VANDALIA — Keller Williams Hometown Realty is teaming up with Community Blood Center to sponsor a community blood drive Saturday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vandalia Recreation Center gym, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton. Everyone who registers to donate will get the special edition “Get in the Game For Life” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Get in the Game For Life – Lifesaving Blood Donor” campaign celebrates November as the time of year when football championships are made. The CBC fall t-shirt honors donors as champions for saving lives.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood drive at Vandalia Rec Center on Nov. 10