MVCTC to host Veteran’s breakfast

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) is sponsoring the second annual MVCTC Veterans Day Breakfast on Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 8-11 a.m. Area Veterans and their families are invited to enjoy a free pancake breakfast as a way of saying thank you for serving our country.

Breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. in the MVCTC Student Activity Center at 6800 Hoke Road, Englewood, Ohio. This event is sponsored by MVCTC Staff with the assistance of Northmont Food Service.

https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/11/web1_MVCTC_logo.jpeg