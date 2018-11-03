Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

October 21

Plates were removed from a vehicle parked at Scene 75 per a BMV order. A card was placed on the windshield advising the owner.

October 22

A resident on Reichard Dr. reported his vehicles were broken into and property stolen from each. The investigation continues.

A resident on Kenbrook Drive reported someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight and stole items. The investigation continues.

A resident on Virginia Ave. reported a burglary. It appeared an unknown person entered through a window. The investigation continues.

October 23

A complainant reported that his license plate was stolen while parked at the Goodyear store on E. National Road. The investigation continues.

October 24

Edward Thatcherw was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County, Indiana for cocaine possession. He was taken to the county jail.

Briana N. Demolet was arrested on a warrant out of Warren County for failure to appear on a no operator’s license charge. She was taken to the county jail.

Abdullah Kocagoz was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County for failure to appear on original charges of no operator’s license, driving under suspension, and a plate violation. April Kocagoz was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County for a probation violation on an original charge of larceny and a warrant out of Warren County for failure to appear on the original charge of child neglect. Both were taken to the county jail.

October 25

A resident on S. Dixie Drive reported his apartment was broken into. The scene was processed for evidence. The investigation continues.

Plates were removed from a vehicle parked at the Knights Inn per BMV order.

Dustin Teeters was arrested on a felony warrant for parole violation out of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office after he was found sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle reported as stolen at the Super 8. He was taken to the county jail.

October 26

An officer spoke to a student at Butler High School who possibly made threats about dressing up as a school shooter for Halloween. After speaking with the student and his father, no grounds were found to believe the student was going to harm anyone.

Officers were dispatched to Elva Court on the report of a suicidal man with a gun. He was located and detained without iddue and transported to Grandview Hospital for an emergency admission.

A resident on Vista Ave. reported her home was broken into and several items stolen. The resident told police of a possible suspect. The investigation continues.

Gail Vaughn was arrested for misuse of 911 after calling 911 twice in one day and not needing emergency services. He was taken to the county jail.

The Flying J reported a theft by an unknown suspect who cashed three fraudulent com-data checks in three days. The investigation continues.

October 27

An unknown male stole beer from the Speedway on E. National Road. The subject drove off and traveled west on National Road.

Scene 75 reported the theft of reward points by a juvenile employee. The rewards points were used to purchase a jersey valued at $150. The employee admitted to placing some of the points on the card, but not all. The investigation continues.

An officer was dispatched to W. Van Lake Drive on the report of a possible domestic violence. A primary aggressor was not able to be determined due to lack of evidence and conflicting statements. No charges were filed.

An officer was dispatched to the Hot Air Balloon on the report of a theft. A male’s debit card was declined and he left the bar. The manager did not want the man charged.

October 28

A juvenile male was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Foley Dr. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Christine Cox was arrested on two counts of domestic violence after an incident on Donora Drive. She was taken to the county jail.

October 29

A duffel bag was found along the curb at Bristol and Van Arden Drives. It was empty and placed in police property.

A wallet was found at the post office and brought to the police department. Attempts to contact owner were unsuccessful. It was placed in police property.

