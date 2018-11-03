Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

October 21

Kley Road @ Antioch School Road, OVI, Male suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch while intoxicated. Refused SFTS’s but submitted to breath test, and was over the per se level.

October 22

Dog Leg Road, theft, Dispatched to construction site for theft of tools.

Frederick Pike, identity fraud, Dispatched to residence on an identity theft.

Meeker Road, assault, Dispatch to a suspicious activity at residence, upon arrival found female victim injured and male arrested for assault.

October 23

Days Inn, theft, Suspect racked up $72 in cab fare, then advised driver he did not have money to pay fare.

October 24

Quality Inn, aggravated burglary, suspect broke into an occupied room and assaulted an occupant, and damaged property.

Walmart, domestic violence, On Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 1239 hours, I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a domestic dispute between a male and female.

Sake Restaurant, disorderly conduct, Dispatched on an intoxicated disorderly suspect inside Sake restaurant. Suspect was found to be so heavily intoxicated, that he could not properly care for himself, and also persisted his actions after warning to stop.

Persons charged or arrested

Mark M. McNabb, 47, OVI, failure to control,

Chase T. Coy, 22, assault

David M. Craig, 57, theft

Dustin J. Miller, 19, aggravated burglary

Kamaria L. Smith, 19, domestic violence

Raymond W. Marchese, 51, disorderly conduct

Keyuna A. Tasby, 21, warrant for driving under suspension

Brandy L. Miller, 40, warrant for drug possession, resisting arrest

Michael Lewis, 33, warrant for probation violation

Samuel E. Trammell, 34, drug possession

Robert D. Williams, 39, warrant for failure to register or send notice of intent, probation violation

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

