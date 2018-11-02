Lions learn about Revolutionary history

VANDALIA — Steve Kaplan, who is President of the Troy Lions Club, spoke at the October 25 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club. He is also the President of the Dayton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The presentation also covered the DAR (Daughters) and CHR (Children under 18) of the American Revolution.

Their service involves historical, educational, and patriotic programming including school essay contests based on those subjects; honoring outstanding high school & college ROTC Cadets; also police & firefighters, and life- saving accomplishments. Other activities include parades, recognition ceremonies,and Revolutionary War graveside maintenance. One event that is usually very emotional is attending emigrant Naturalization at the Dayton Federal Building where each month approximately 30 emigrants, who have been studying for five years, become U.S. citizens.

To become a member, one must provide evidence that their ancestor was living during the Revolution and participated in the Militia, or provided some kind of support such as food or lodging. Evidence could be birth certificates, marriage licenses, church records, legal records, and family bibles. A helpful website is Ancestry.com which is free using library computers, and also AncestryDNA.com.