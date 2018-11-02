Vandalia’s Trick to resign

VANDALIA — Julie Trick, Vandalia’s longtime Assistant to the City Manager, will retire in January after nearly 32 years of service to the city.

That announcement was made by City Manager Jon Crusey as part of his Friday Letter dated October 26.

“Julie has been an integral member of the management team, overseeing the hiring of staff and managing our health insurance coverage,” Crusey wrote. “Please join me in congratulating Julie on a tremendous career in public service and wishing her the very best in retirement.”

Trick began her employment in 1987 as a Community Information Officer. She was promoted to Human Resources Director in 1995 before being elevated to her current position in 2007.

Trick submitted her resignation letter to Crusey last Friday. Her last day is scheduled to be January 2, 2019.

“The City of Vandalia and its leaders – both past and present – have offered me an opportunity that few are blessed to enjoy,” Trick wrote in her letter. “I have been able to work, learn and grow while putting my family first. For that, I am eternally grateful.

“The employees of our organization and the citizens and partners of this community are exceptional. I would be remiss in not expressing my gratitude to them, as well. As a lifelong resident here, I plan to remain involved and look forward to continued associations and friendships.”

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

