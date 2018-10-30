Premier breaks ground on medical office

VANDALIA — Premier Health broke ground on a new medical office building in Vandalia on Monday. The two-story, 45,000 square foot building will bring together two existing family practices along with other specialty care providers at the 600 Aviator Court location adjacent to the Kroger on Northwoods Boulevard. The site is expected to open late in 2019.

“This facility will act as a Premier Physician Network primary and specialty care center, and will also have x-ray and laboratory services,” said Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network. “It will provide patients from Vandalia and the surrounding communities a single point of multidisciplinary services, where they can receive diagnostic and preventative care close to home. Our goal is to make their health care convenient, streamlined, and comprehensive – while at the same time easy to access.”

“We are fortunate to be able to bring in diverse kinds of businesses,” said Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer. “Bringing in this healthcare building could help further development at this site – that’s what we are looking at. These smaller satellite offices are more convenient and have a more family-friendly atmosphere.”

“It is exciting to have a quality organization like Premier Health expanding their facilities here in Vandalia,” said City Manager Jon Crusey.

The $9 million project will have space for 12 primary care physicians while combining the Vandalia Family Care and Family Medicine of Vandalia into one entity known as Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia. Specialty services in orthopedics, cardiology, endocrinology, rheumatology, imaging and lab services through CompuNet will also be available at the site.

Premier estimates the site will have 56 employees, 15 of which will be new.

Dr. Joseph Allen, currently a physician with Vandalia Family Care, will serve as the Primary Care Market Lead. He said the design of the building is patient centric.

“What pleases me about this project is the patient-first approach to design,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, Premier Physician Network Primary Care Market Lead. “The patient-centric space plan keeps the flow and wayfinding intuitive and breaks the large multi-specialty practices into smaller, easy-to-navigate zones.”

To streamline and enhance the patient experience, an “On Stage – Off Stage” model of care will be adopted to help reduce patient wait times, encourage even greater collaboration among the care team, and shorten distances to exam rooms. This increases the amount of time the caregiver can spend with a patient.

Integrated patient care, with multidisciplinary care teams in one location, will create a comprehensive and convenient environment to care for patients and make the patient experience optimal.

Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer (left) and Vice Mayor Richard Herbst (second from left) join Premier Health Executives in a ceremonial ground breaking at the site of Premier Health’s 45,000 square foot office building to be built at 600 Aviator Court. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Premier2.jpg Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer (left) and Vice Mayor Richard Herbst (second from left) join Premier Health Executives in a ceremonial ground breaking at the site of Premier Health’s 45,000 square foot office building to be built at 600 Aviator Court. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Pictured left to right, Daniel Elshoff, MD, Primary Care Market Lead & Board Member, Premier Physician Network, Dr. Joseph Allen, Premier Physician Network Primary Care Market Lead, and Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. James Klosterman join in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of Premier Health’s 45,000 square foot office building to be built at 600 Aviator Court. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Premier4.jpg Pictured left to right, Daniel Elshoff, MD, Primary Care Market Lead & Board Member, Premier Physician Network, Dr. Joseph Allen, Premier Physician Network Primary Care Market Lead, and Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. James Klosterman join in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of Premier Health’s 45,000 square foot office building to be built at 600 Aviator Court. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest This artist rendering shows the Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia building that will be built at 600 Aviator Court adjacent to the Kroger on Northwoods Blvd. https://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/10/web1_Premier3.jpeg This artist rendering shows the Premier Health Family Care of Vandalia building that will be built at 600 Aviator Court adjacent to the Kroger on Northwoods Blvd. Contributed photo

$9 million project to be complete in late 2019

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.